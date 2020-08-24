MISSING: Samantha Storey was last seen on July 17

The Victoria Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating missing 32-year-old

Samantha Storey, 32, was last seen on July 17. (Courtesy VicPD)

The Victoria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a high-risk missing woman.

Samantha Storey is described as a 32-year-old Caucasian woman with long red and brown hair, which may be dyed black. She has blue eyes and is 5’9″ with a medium build. She has tattoos on her arms, collarbone and back.

She was last seen on July 17.

Police are asking anyone who sees her to call 911, or anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact VicPD’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654, extension one.

