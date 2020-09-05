MISSING: Saanich police searching for missing teen with autism

Saanich police are searching for a missing Indigenous youth with autism who left home early on Saturday and is believed to be somewhere in downtown Victoria.
Just after 4 p.m. on Sept. 5, the Saanich Police Department issued an alert about 18-year-old Peter Jones, who’d been missing since earlier that morning, and called for the public’s assistance locating him safely.
Police say Jones has autism and is non-verbal. He’s described as being about 5’8″ with a “stocky build” and dark brown hair. Jones left home wearing a dark shirt, jeans, black shoes and a checkered backpack.
Anyone who spots Jones is asked to call 911. Those with information can contact the Saanich Police Department by calling the non-emergency line at 250-475-4321 and refer to file number 20-20281 or calling the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
