A search is underway for a man missing since Wednesday and last seen off the shores of the Saanich Peninsula.

Sidney North Saanich RCMP is seeking public help finding Robert Grey, 30.

He was reported missing Sept. 29 and last known to be paddling offshore near Tuam Road.

Grey is described as a Caucasian man, about 170 pounds with long blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call their local police, or anonymously report to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

