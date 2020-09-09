Missing python found dead in Saanich

A ball python was reported missing in Vic West Tuesday morning. (Courtesy of VicPD)

A missing python has been found, but unfortunately, the reptile was no longer alive.

The ball python was reported missing for a second time on Aug. 19. This time the animal was lost in the area of Marigold Road and Jasmine Avenue.

A homeowner in that area noticed a snake on their property on Sunday, Sept. 6, and notified police.

According to the Saanich Police Department, it appeared the snake had been dead for quite some time.

Police contacted the owner, who was able to confirm it was the missing snake.

