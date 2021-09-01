Missing Prince Rupert man found deceased

Prince Rupert man, Dillon Joseph Vermeeren, was last seen on Aug. 21 in the Lower Mainland and was reported missing. He was found deceased on Aug. 31, a family member stated on a Go-Fund-Me page. (Photo: supplied)

A Prince Rupert man, Dillon Joseph Vermeeren, who went missing from the Lower Mainland was found deceased on Aug. 31, family member Tristen Wybou stated on Sept. 1.

“It is with a heavy heart that I’m making this announcement to relay that this portion of the work here is done, and it is time to hang your hats for this. Dillon was recovered late last night, and is no longer with us,” Wybou stated, on a Go-Fund-Me page set up on Aug. 30

The Go-Fund-Me fund page was set up for the family of Vermeeren, who was last seen on Aug. 21, to assist with search costs, and has exceeded the original $5,000 goal set. In two days it raised $5,240.

Wybou, a cousin of Vermeeren stated on the page kindness of community members made getting through the past week a bit easier.

“I realize not only the significance in everyone coming together, but the weight that everyone empathetically shouldered during. Family is built through bonds, through loyalty, through showing up when the weather is no longer fairing smoothly,” Wybou said. “Community is a form of kinship in its own right, and I know how many have shed tears, taken in stories about Dillon, and committed to a steadfast type of cognitive and even spiritual observance throughout this time.”

Donations can still be made to this campaign Wybou said. Funds will continue to support Dillon’s immediate family, along with any further costs.

K-J Millar | JournalistÂ

SendÂ K-JÂ email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Prince Rupert Northern View