Missing Prince George woman found safe

Tammy Leah Ann Alexis was found safe in Prince George on Nov. 6. She was previously reported missing since Oct. 8. (RCMP image)

A Prince George woman who had been missing for more than a month has been found and is safe.

A Prince George woman who had been missing for more than a month has been found and is safe.

Tammy Leah Ann Alexis, 23, was found safe on Nov. 6 in Prince George, Cpl. Craig Douglass said in a news release.

“Frontline officers with the Prince George RCMP entered a residence on Tamarack Street under the authority of missing persons legislation. Tammy Alexis, along with another missing female were located in the residence. Both are safe and neither were victims of a crime,” Douglass said on Nov. 7.

“Investigators want to thank members of the public that assisted officers during this investigation.”

Alexis was reported missing on Oct. 8 and had been last seen on Sept. 22.

Blair McBrideMultimedia reporter

Send Blair an emailLike Lakes District News on Facebook