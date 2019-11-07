Missing Prince George woman found safe

A Prince George woman who had been missing for more than a month has been found and is safe.

  • Nov. 7, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Tammy Leah Ann Alexis was found safe in Prince George on Nov. 6. She was previously reported missing since Oct. 8. (RCMP image)

A Prince George woman who had been missing for more than a month has been found and is safe.

Tammy Leah Ann Alexis, 23, was found safe on Nov. 6 in Prince George, Cpl. Craig Douglass said in a news release.

“Frontline officers with the Prince George RCMP entered a residence on Tamarack Street under the authority of missing persons legislation. Tammy Alexis, along with another missing female were located in the residence. Both are safe and neither were victims of a crime,” Douglass said on Nov. 7.

“Investigators want to thank members of the public that assisted officers during this investigation.”

Alexis was reported missing on Oct. 8 and had been last seen on Sept. 22.

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter
Send Blair an email
Like Lakes District News on Facebook

Previous story
Okanagan man’s legs crushed under 1,000-pound hay bale
Next story
End of an era for a Lake Country inn, only owner remains

Just Posted

Most Read