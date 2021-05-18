MISSING: Police seek woman last seen at Saanich mental health facility

Saanich police are asking for the public’s help locating missing woman Christina Olsen, 41, who was last seen on May 15 in the 4500-block of Blenkinsop Road. (Photo via the Saanich Police Department)

Saanich police are calling for the public’s help locating a 41-year-old woman who’s been missing since Saturday.

According to police, Christina Olsen was last seen on Saturday at the Seven Oaks Tertiary Mental Health Facility in the 4500-block of Blenkinsop Road on May 15 at 12:50 p.m.

At the time, Olsen was wearing a grey sweater, blue pants and carrying a pink bag. She is known to frequent the Broadmead neighbourhood and the nearby shopping plaza, as well as other areas in downtown Victoria. Olsen is 6’1″ and 350 pounds with shoulder-length brown and grey hair.

Anyone who spots Olsen is asked to call 911. Those with information on where she might be are asked to contact the Saanich police at 250-475-4321.

