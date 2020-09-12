Saanich police are calling on the public to help locate a missing family of four – Bradley Michael Cook, 42, Melissa Renee Trost, 40, and their two young children seen in this Facebook photo. (Photo via the Saanich Police Department)

MISSING: Police searching for Saanich family yet to return from travelling in B.C., Alberta

Family of four didn't return to Victoria on Sept. 4 as planned

  Sep. 12, 2020
Police are calling on the public to help locate a Saanich family that was set to return to the region on Sept. 4 after travelling but has yet to be heard from.

On Saturday (Sept. 12) the Saanich Police Department issued an alert about a family of four whose whereabouts are unknown. According to police, Bradley Michael Cook, 42, Melissa Renee Trost, 40, and their two young children, ages 4 and 2, are believed to be travelling somewhere in eastern B.C. or Alberta. They’d planned to return to Victoria on Sept. 4 but have not been seen.

Police are asking the public to assist with the search for the family. Anyone who sees the family or their vehicle – a 2018 Dodge Ram with an Alberta license plate that reads CCX 1573 –is asked to contact the local police. The family may be towing a trailer and camping, Saanich police said in a written statement on Sept. 12.

Cook and Trost also own a 2017 Nissan Murano which also has an Alberta license plate that reads BZP 9388.

