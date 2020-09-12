MISSING: Police searching for high-risk 74-year-old Esquimalt man

Victoria police are once again looking for Albert Bedard, 74. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police are once again searching for high-risk missing Esquimalt man Albert Bedard who may be heading to the mainland.

On Saturday (Sept. 12), VicPD issued a missing person alert for Bedard, 74, who was last seen in Esquimalt around 5 a.m. He is described as a Caucasian man with short grey hair and hazel eyes who’s often wearing jeans and a t-shirt – though police couldn’t say what he was wearing on Saturday. Bedard is 5’5″ and weighs about 150 pounds.

Police said Bedard is known to frequent Esquimalt Plaza and Saxe Point Park but also has ties to the Fraser Valley and could be making his way to the mainland.

Due to his medical and mental health concerns, police explained that there is a concern that Bedard could be a risk to himself and others. Police advise that anyone who spots him should not approach him and instead call 911. Those with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact VicPD at 250-995-7654 or make an anonymous report by calling Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Bedard was also the subject of a missing person alert earlier in the week. Early on Sept. 7, he left Esquimalt and was located the following day when a member of the public spotted him and flagged down a VicPD officer.

