MISSING PERSON: Sheila Scrutton

Golden Star Staff

  • Aug. 7, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Sheila Scrutton was last seen leaving Kinbasket Lake on August 4. Photos submitted

Golden Star Staff

The Golden-Field RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance to help locate a missing female who was last seen leaving Kinbasket Lake on August 4.

Sheila Scrutton is described as an individual who is actively involved in her community of Rocky Mountain House by friends. She is part of the local Rotary Club, and participates in a number of activities, including kayaking, which she loves.

Scrutton was reported missing on August 5. Her family and police are concerned for her wellbeing, as it is out of character for her to have no contact with her family for this length of time.

A search is ongoing with the assistance of Golden & District Search and Rescue, says Cst. Spencer Lainchbury with the Golden-Field RCMP. An RCMP helicopter will be utilized to support the search in the area.

Scrutton is a resident of Rocky Mountain House, and is believed to be driving a red 2016 Ford F-150, licence plate EJJ-117.

Anyone with more information on the whereabouts of Scrutton is asked to contact the Golden-Field RCMP at 250-344-2221.

Previous story
VIDEO: Water, water everywhere… car severs Langley fire hydrant
Next story
Soldiers of Odin confront supporters of Nanaimo’s Discontent City

Just Posted

Electoral Director for RDEK Area C Rob Gay to seek fifth term

  • 11 hours ago

 

MISSING PERSON: Sheila Scrutton

  • 11 hours ago

 

Artist Morag Orr-Stevens shows quilts and collages at Gabriola’s Centre Gallery

  • 11 hours ago

 

WATCH: Punches are thrown inside BC nail salon over price dispute

  • 11 hours ago

 

Most Read