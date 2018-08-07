MISSING PERSON: Sheila Scrutton

Golden Star Staff

The Golden-Field RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance to help locate a missing female who was last seen leaving Kinbasket Lake on August 4.

Sheila Scrutton is described as an individual who is actively involved in her community of Rocky Mountain House by friends. She is part of the local Rotary Club, and participates in a number of activities, including kayaking, which she loves.

Scrutton was reported missing on August 5. Her family and police are concerned for her wellbeing, as it is out of character for her to have no contact with her family for this length of time.

A search is ongoing with the assistance of Golden & District Search and Rescue, says Cst. Spencer Lainchbury with the Golden-Field RCMP. An RCMP helicopter will be utilized to support the search in the area.

Scrutton is a resident of Rocky Mountain House, and is believed to be driving a red 2016 Ford F-150, licence plate EJJ-117.

Anyone with more information on the whereabouts of Scrutton is asked to contact the Golden-Field RCMP at 250-344-2221.