Missing person: Police are looking for Shawn Weaver

43-year-old male missing since July, on his way to Prince Rupert for fishing

Shawn Weaver has been missing since early July from Kelowna and was on his way to Prince Rupert. Police are interested in hearing from anyone who may have seen him. (Photo: supplied)

The public’s help is requested in locating Shawn Weaver who was on his way to Prince Rupert in early July and never made it, Kelowna Police stated on Sept. 8.

Weaver was reported missing to the Kelowna RCMP on Aug. 21. He had left the Kelowna area to go fishing in Prince Rupert but never arrived. RCMP has followed up on numerous leads but has not located Shawn.

Shawn Weaver is described as:

First Nations male;

43-years old;

5’6/168 cm tall;

196lbs/89 kg;

brown hair;

hazel eyes.

Shawn Weaver is believed to be driving a grey 2-door 2012 Honda Civic with BC licence plate GT864V, and was travelling with his French bulldog.

If you have information related to Shawn’s disappearance or have any information that could assist the investigation, you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

