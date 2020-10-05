RCMP logo

Missing Oliver woman found safe

The 65-year-old was reported missing Sept. 22

The Penticton RCMP is pleased to confirm that the 65 year-old Oliver woman reported missing on Sept. 22 has been located, and she is safe and sound.

The police want to thank the media and public for their assistance.

The Oliver woman was last seen in Penticton Sept. 18 and family and friends said it was out of character for her. No further information will be released.

