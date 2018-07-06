(OBPD Twitter)

MISSING: Oak Bay woman last seen in Saanich

Woman last seen at Petro Can on West Saannich Road on July 5 around 10 a.m.

Oak Bay Police Department looks to locate Gladys Barman.

“We’re very concerned for Ms. Barman and we’re seeking the public’s assistance in locating her,” said Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties. “We’re working closely with our neighbouring police departments and would ask everyone to keep their eyes open for her or her vehicle.”

The 82-year-old Oak Bay resident was last seen at the Petro Can gas station on West Saanich Road on July 5 at 10 a.m. She was driving a 2002 Honda Accord (similar to one in pic) with BC licence plate 940 RGA.

Barman was wearing glasses, a teal windbreaker, jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information can call Oak Bay Police Department, 250-592-2424.

