MISSING: Nanaimo RCMP seek teen last seen Feb. 11

The Nanaimo RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Brandon Sheldon.

Brandon was reported missing Thursday, Feb. 11, the last day he was seen.

Police say because of his age and the lack of information on where he might be, caregivers are worried for his safety and a well-being.

Brandon, who wears braces on his teeth, is 5’11” and 150 pounds and was last seen wearing a grey jacket, tan coloured pants and white runners.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file # 2021-5179.

