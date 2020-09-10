Missing Nanaimo man has been out of contact with family for more than a month

Nanaimo RCMP ask for public's help in locating 30-year-old Blair Byrne

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in trying to locate Blair Byrne, who hasn’t been seen nor heard from in more than a month. (Photo submitted)

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in trying to locate a Nanaimo man who hasn’t been seen nor heard from in more than a month.

Blair Byrne, 30, was reported missing by a family member in Newfoundland after being out of contact since Aug. 1.

“Investigators [were told] that Byrne maintains regular contact with his family and that he is currently dealing with some personal struggles. As a result, they are extremely worried for his safety and well-being,” noted a press release from Nanaimo RCMP.

Byrne is Caucasian, 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, and has short brown hair. He also has a tattoo on his chest that reads ‘709.’ He walks with a noticeable limp.

Anyone with information about Blair Byrne is asked to phone the Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2020-32423.

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Nanaimo News Bulletin