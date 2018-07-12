A search began Wednesday for a missing mushroom picker off the 900F Road 25 kilometres south of Hanceville on Highway 20

Update: Missing mushroom picker located safe with a minor injury and is being transported by helicopter for medical treatment.

Original story:

A search is underway for a missing mushroom picker from Yunesit’in First Nation southwest of Williams Lake.

A spokesperson from Yunesit’in said Inez Myers, 57, has been gone for three days and two nights.

“We are hoping they find her today,” the spokesperson said.

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue Chief Rick White said his crews were dispatched at 2 p.m. on Wednesday to search for Myers in an area about 25 kilometres southwest of Hanceville along the 900 F Road.

“Eight of our members, along with the RCMP, the RCMP dog handler, and PEP Air were conducting the search,” White said Thursday morning. “I understand the RCMP helicopter is going to be out there by 10 a.m. this morning, and will have some PEP members on board as spotters.”

A search manager from Nechacko Valley Search and Rescue, along with searchers, arrived Wednesday evening to lead the search and more resources are coming from the north and the south, White added, noting the community of Yunesit’in has been very welcoming and the search base has been set up there.

“They are actually feeding everyone lunch.”