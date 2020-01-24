Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Morgan Kelcey is asked to notify police. His family is concerned. He was last seen mid-January.

MISSING: Mounties, family hunting for 24-year-old man

Langley RCMP take over Surrey's search for Morgan Kelcey, last seen mid-January

  • Jan. 24, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Langley Mounties have taken over a missing person’s investigation that calls for the public’s help in locating Morgan Kelcey.

It originally started out as a Surrey RCMP file, with reports that a 24-year-old had gone missing.

Originally, he was last reported being seen at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16 in the 19300-block of 73rd Avenue.

But Surrey Cpl. Elenore Struko said on going investigation has led police to believe Kelcey was last seen in Langley, and consequently the case has been transferred.

Police and Kelcey’s family remain concerned for his well-being and are continuing to seek public’s assistance to locate him, Struko said.

Morgan is described as a Caucasian male, 6 ft. 4 in. tall, weighing 175 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a grey jacket with fur trimmed hood, white vest, black toque, and black pants.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or to remain anonymous, they can connect with CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.solvecrime.ca.

