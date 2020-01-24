MISSING: Mounties, family hunting for 24-year-old man

Langley RCMP take over Surrey's search for Morgan Kelcey, last seen mid-January

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Morgan Kelcey is asked to notify police. His family is concerned. He was last seen mid-January.

Langley Mounties have taken over a missing person’s investigation that calls for the public’s help in locating Morgan Kelcey.

It originally started out as a Surrey RCMP file, with reports that a 24-year-old had gone missing.

Originally, he was last reported being seen at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16 in the 19300-block of 73rd Avenue.

But Surrey Cpl. Elenore Struko said on going investigation has led police to believe Kelcey was last seen in Langley, and consequently the case has been transferred.

Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a high risk missing male. Morgan Kelcey was last seen at 9:00 pm on January 16 in the 19300 block of 73rd Avenue. Have info? Call police or @SolveCrime pic.twitter.com/G0GNHXd506 — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) January 23, 2020

Police and Kelcey’s family remain concerned for his well-being and are continuing to seek public’s assistance to locate him, Struko said.

Morgan is described as a Caucasian male, 6 ft. 4 in. tall, weighing 175 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a grey jacket with fur trimmed hood, white vest, black toque, and black pants.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or to remain anonymous, they can connect with CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.solvecrime.ca.

RECENT POLICE FILE: VIDEO – Youth arrested in Langley mall attack

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________