MISSING: Mission RCMP seek public’s help in search for Daniel Halak

Halak last seen on Nov. 2, believed to be driving his green 1998 Chevy Blazer

The Mission RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in their search for Daniel Halak, who was last seen in Mission on Nov. 2.

Halak is described as 168 centimeters tall, weighing 86 kilograms, having grey hair and brown eyes and usually wearing glasses.

He is believed to be in his green 1998 Chevy Blazer with the B.C. licence plate JW213W.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to call the Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at SOLVECRIME.CA.

Mission City Record