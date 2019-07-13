Missing man’s body found in Metchosin-area home being ruled as suspicious

Police are investigating a suspicious death after the body of a missing man was found in a home in Metchosin Friday.
West Shore RCMP said in a news release on Friday evening that the man was first reported missing from work. Investigators believe that foul play is suspected and the major crimes unit is helping with the case.
Media relations officer Cpl. Chris Dovell said that the investigation is in its preliminary stages, and officers are working on notifying the man’s family. Until then, his name will not be released.
“We will release more detailed information in the coming days,” he said.
Anyone with information relating to the crime is asked to contact police at 250-380-6211, or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.
