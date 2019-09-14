Missing man last seen in Chilliwack Sept. 7

Jean Pierre Baril, 44, of Chilliwack is missing and was last seen Sept. 7, 2019. (RCMP)

RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Jean Pierre Baril, 44, of Chilliwack.

Baril was last seen in Chilliwack on Sept 7, 2019.

Baril is described as: Caucasian male; height 183 centimetres (6′); weight 73 kilograms (161 lbs); brown hair, brown eyes; with a spider tattoo on left hand and across left forearm.

As RCMP investigators continue to search for Mr. Baril they are asking the public to remain watchful for him.

“Police and friends are concerned for Jean’s well-being,” RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jean Pierre Baril is urged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

