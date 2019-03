Police say she used a Vancouver ATM, and hasn't been seen since.

Teya McFarlen has not been seen since March 1.

A Langley woman has been missing since the end of February, and police are asking the public for help.

Teya McFarlen, 21, was last seen on Feb. 28. She used an ATM on March 1 in Vancouver.

McFarlen is Caucasian, with blonde hair and blue eyes, about 5’8″ tall, with a slim build. She was last seen wearing a black jacket with fur trim on the hood, and black pants.

Anyone with information on McFarlen is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.