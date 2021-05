Nathan Bell, 38, was last seen April 29 before being located

Police have located Nathan Bell, the 38-year-old man reported missing from Keremeos May 10.

RCMP stated Bell was found safe and sound.

Before being located Bell was last seen on April 29, and believed to be heading to either Nakusp or Vancouver Island in a white 1991 Chrysler Dynasty.

“The Keremeos RCMP would like to thank the media and public for your assistance,” reads a RCMP release.

