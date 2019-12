Martin Briere had last been seen in Keremeos on Nov 24.

A Keremeos man missing since Nov. 24 was found safely according to a release sent out Dec. 2.

According to the RCMP, Martin Briere was located safely, after he was believed to have left to the Sunshine Coast or Vancouver Island.

The release did not state where Briere was found.

