Missing Keremeos girl found safe by RCMP

12-year-old disappeared with 17-year-old male Feb. 8

  • Feb. 9, 2021 12:00 a.m.
A 12-year-old girl who went missing from Keremeos early Feb. 8 was located by RCMP late the same evening.

The child was reported to be travelling with a 17-year-old male.

According to RCMP Const. James Grandy “the girl has been located safe. We appreciate the media’s and the public’s assistance.”

Police did not disclose where the girl and her companion were found.

After her daughter had been missing for several hours Brianna Stewart told The Spotlight she did not believe it was a case of kidnapping.

The young people had written notes to their families and their flight appeared to be well-planned, she said.

They were travelling by car.

