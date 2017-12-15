Missing Kelowna resident located

The man who was reported missing, and last seen on Nov. 29 has been located.
The Kelowna RCMP is confirming the 21-year-old man reported missing has been located.
Nathan Guy Durant, a Kelowna resident, was last seen Nov. 29, 2017.
