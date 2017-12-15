Missing Kelowna resident located

Nathan Guy Durant has been found

  • Dec. 15, 2017 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The man who was reported missing, and last seen on Nov. 29 has been located.

The Kelowna RCMP is confirming the 21-year-old man reported missing has been located.

Nathan Guy Durant, a Kelowna resident, was last seen Nov. 29, 2017.

Most Read