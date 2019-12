Police are confirming William Bryon Williams is no longer missing

William Bryon Williams has been found.

The 63-year-old Kelowna man was reported missing on Nov. 29.

RCMP reached out to the public to help locate Williams, who also goes by the name “Bill” and “Bear.”

Police now confirm Williams has been located.

