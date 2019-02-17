Missing Kelowna man found safe

Jordan Abbate, a 21-year-old who went missing Friday afternoon has been found.

Kelowna RCMP reported that he is safe after he had left his home in Kelowna on his bicycle. The RCMP were speculating that he could have been in West Kelowna of Peachland over the weekend while he was still missing.

“The Kelowna RCMP is pleased to confirm that the 21-year-old man reported missing has been located, and he is safe and sound. Thanks to the media and public for your assistance,” states a press release from Kelowna RCMP.

