Jayleen Fuller was last seen on July 4th in Kamloops. Image: RCMP

Missing Kamloops woman could be in the Okanagan

Jayleen Fuller was last seen on July 4 in Kamloops and may in the Okanagan.

The Kamloops RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Jayleen Fuller.

Fuller was last seen on July 4 in Kamloops and may in the Okanagan.

She has not contacted family or friends since then.

“Fuller was previously from Vernon and Kelowna and it is possible she may be in one of these communities,” said Cpl. Jodi Shelkie.

Fuller’s description:

  • Caucasian
  • 26 years old
  • 5 foot 2 inches
  • 160 pounds
  • Curly dark blond hair

If you have seen Fuller or know of her whereabouts, please contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmortonsydney.morton@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mountain biker rescued in Fernie
Next story
RDN shelling out $200K for pipe and pump station upgrade design

Just Posted

Pot and alcohol delivery app to launch in the Okanagan

 

Sweet 16 and still missing

  • 11 hours ago

 

Surrey’s Fusion Festival expands to include 14 new cultural pavilions

  • 11 hours ago

 

Missing Kamloops woman could be in the Okanagan

 

Most Read