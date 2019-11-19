The missing hunter was found in McCulloch in Central Okanagan. (Contributed)

Missing hunter located by Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

The hunter went missing after being separated from his partner around 5:30 p.m. on Monday

The Central Okanagan Search and Rescue team saved a hunter from a potentially life-threatening situation in McCulloch on Monday night.

Search and rescue teams was informed that a hunter was missing and separated from his partner around 5:30 p.m.

The hunter was later found around 9 p.m. in steep, densely forested terrain loaded with deadfall.

No injuries were reported.

