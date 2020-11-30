Missing hunter found dead in South Country

A hunter was reported as overdue on Nov. 29, and was found deceased on Nov. 30 following an RCMP and SAR operation

A male hunter who was reported missing in the South Country over the weekend was found dead on Monday, Nov. 30, according to the RCMP.

RCMP reported they believed no criminality was involved.

The Elk Valley RCMP and Fernie Search and Rescue launched a search of the area at first light on Monday morning, after he was reported as overdue on Nov. 29.

He was thought to have gone hunting in the South Country, and was last heard from on Nov. 27.

“Police, who were concerned for the man’s health and well-being, launched an investigation and began to search for him and any signs of his passenger vehicle,” said O’Donaghey, spokesman for the BC RCMP in the Southeast District.

According to O’Donaghey, search and rescue personnel located the man’s vehicle in the Koocanusa Lake area.

“Sadly, as a result of an expanded ground search from the man’s vehicle, the man was discovered deceased nearby,” said Cpl. O’Donaghey. “RCMP do not believe that criminality was involved in the man’s unexpected death.”

The BC Coroners Service was notified and is conducting a concurrent fact-finding investigation into the man’s death.

No further information is available at this time.

