Missing hiker was not prepared for facing the wilderness

With inexpensive technology readily available there is “no excuse” for people to be ill-prepared when challenging the wilderness.

That’s according to Sergeant Rob Hughes, Princeton RCMP detachment commander.

“There is so much for hikers and skiers…there is no excuse not to have it.”

Police received a report September 21 of a woman missing in Manning Park.

The 54-year-old from Vancouver was hiking with a group of people she did not know, but had connected with on line.

“She was not dressed for the weather and was without sufficient equipment to spend a night on a mountain.”

The group was climbing Frosty Mountain.

“She wandered off by herself to see another point of interest,” said Hughes.

Princeton Ground Search and Rescue were called to assist, but the woman appeared at Lightning Lake before they arrived at the scene.

After being missing for about seven hours she was examined by a first-aid attendant and it was determined she suffered no ill effects from the ordeal.

“Be prepared,” said Hughes. “Don’t go into the back country alone and don’t separate from your group.”

