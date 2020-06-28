Missing five-year-old Surrey girl found safe

Gabriella Antao has been located and is safe, police say

UPDATE: Surrey RCMP say missing five-year-old girl has been found and is safe.

Original story:

Surrey RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing five-year-old girl.

Gabriella Antao was last seen at 2:55 p.m. on June 28 in the 12600-block of 113 Avenue in Surrey.

She has not been seen or heard from since, police said in a news release issued at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Gabriella is described as Caucasian, 4’6″, brown hair in braids and brown eyes. She was last seen on foot wearing a blue tank top, shorts, gold hat and carrying a pink backpack.

“She told the family earlier that she wanted to go to a swimming pool. She is known to frequent the downtown Whalley area,” the release states.

“Police and family are very concerned for her well-being.”

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Antao is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-97861.

Peace Arch News