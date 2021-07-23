Missing elderly couple last seen near Honeymoon Bay found safe

The Lake Cowichan RCMP are looking for missing persons Nadia Elkouni and Helmy Sherif. They were last seen near Honeymoon Bay around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20. (Submitted)

Victoria residents had been heading from Lake Cowichan to Port Renfrew

The Lake Cowichan RCMP have confirmed the elderly Victoria couple reported missing on Tuesday has been safely located.

“RCMP Air Services was deployed to assist in the search and found the couple, whose vehicle became stuck along a remote forestry road, in the late afternoon on July 21,” according to an RCMP news release.

Helmy Sherif and Nadia Elkoui were last seen on July 20, around 5:30 p.m. in the Honeymoon Bay area. They were travelling in their black 2014 Toyota Corolla with Alberta licence plate BKX0192.

According to a widely shared Facebook post, the couple was headed from Lake Cowichan to Port Renfrew, and it is believed they may have been stopped at the Gordon Road main gate, then tried to find another route.

