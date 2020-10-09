Missing Edmonton man may have visited Hope

Jarrett Whitford's family are seeking help with any information to help locate their loved one

Jodie Fedun said her brother hasn’t been heard from since early September, and his bank card was last used in Hope. (Submitted/Facebook photo)

An Edmonton family is appealing for any new information in the search for their missing loved one Jarrett Whitford, who they say may have visited Hope.

Jodie Fedun said her brother, 31, hasn’t been seen or heard from since early September. He may have made his way to Hope, she said, as police informed the family that his bank card was last used in Hope for a food purchase.

The specific date and where the purchase was made hasn’t been shared with family due to privacy regulations, but Fedun knows the purchase was made in mid-September. She added that the Hope police should be looking into security footage around the purchase.

Whitford is 178 cm tall (5 feet 10 inches), has a slim build and weighs approximately 72 kg (160 pounds) with short brown hair and hazel eyes and has a distinctive mole just at his hairline. He would likely be wearing jeans and a hoodie, Fedun said, and he drives a 2015 grey Nissan Micra.

After being off work due to an injury, Fedun said her brother was once again looking for work having spent years working a hydrovac truck. He was perhaps getting a job with a directional drilling company, she added. Whitford previously worked out of Nisku, Alberta, and lives in south Edmonton.

The family is hoping their loved one is just away working in an area without service, but they are growing increasingly worried.

“We are absolutely in desparate need of any kind of information at this point,” Fedun said.

“It seems like no matter where we’re going, we’re hitting so many dead ends, if it’s the privacy act or no information at all…We’re just lost, we don’t know what else to do.”

Family are asking anyone who may have seen Whitford or his vehicle to contact the Edmonton Police Services at 780-423-4567.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:emelie.peacock@hopestandard.com

@emelie_writesLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Hope Standard