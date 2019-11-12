Missing Edmonton man last heard from in Hope

Justin Saris, 37, was on his way to Chilliwack from Edmonton

RCMP are searching for a missing man who was on his way to Chilliwack, but hasn’t been heard from since Nov. 6.

Justin Saris, 37, originally from Edmonton, Alta, last made contact with a close friend in Edmonton on Nov. 6. At the time, he was believed to be in Hope, and travelling to Chilliwack.

Saris is described as:

Caucasian male

Height: 180 cm (5’11”)

Weight: 75 kgs (166 lbs)

Eyes: Green

Hair: Brown

RCMP say he was driving a blue 2007 Dodge Durango, with the Alberta licence plate BXJ 5159.

Police are continuing to search for Saris and are asking the public to keep an eye out for him.

“Police and family are concerned for Justin’s well-being,” Cpl. Mike Rail, spokesperson for the UFVRD, said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Justin Saris is urged to contact their local police agency or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

