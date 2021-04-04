MISSING: Christine McDougall last seen on March 24

Victoria police are asking for the public's help in finding McDougall, a 24-year-old Caucasian woman

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in finding Christine McDougall after she was last seen on March 24.

McDougall is described as a 24-year-old Caucasian woman who has shoulder-length, light-brown hair, brown eyes, is 5’4″ tall and weighs about 165 pounds.

Police say McDougall is high-risk and officers are working to find her and ensure she’s safe.

If you see McDougall, call 911. If you have any information on where she may be, call 250-995-7654. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

