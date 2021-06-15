MISSING: Chloe Morrison, last seen in Victoria

Morrison, 25, was last seen shortly after 2 p.m. June 13

Victoria police are searching for high-risk missing woman Chloe Morrison.

Morrison is described as a 25-year-old Caucasian woman with long brown and blonde hair. She is 5’6″ and 125 pounds with a slim build.

Morrison was last seen wearing a cream sweater and black sweatpants in Victoria shortly after 2 p.m. June 13.

Anyone who sees Morrison is asked to call 911. Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

