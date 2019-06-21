Missing Chilliwack woman may be in Surrey area

Jennifer Lynn Aleck, 44, last in contact with a friend on June 2

Jennifer Lynn Aleck of Chilliwack was last seen on June 2, 2019 and may have been headed to Surrey. (RCMP)

Police are asking for the public’s assistance to locate Jennifer Lynn Aleck, 44, of Chilliwack.

Aleck was last in contact with a friend on June 2.

Jennifer Lynn Aleck is described as: Caucasian female; height 165 centimetres (5’5″) weight 64 kilograms (140 lbs); with brown hair and brown eyes.

She has a wrist bracelet tattoo and another of a cartoon truck that says “tomater” or possibly “Tow Mater,” in reference to the tow-truck character named Mater from the Disney Pixar “Cars” movies.

Chilliwack RCMP investigators believe Aleck may have travelled to the Surrey region and ask the public to remain watchful for her.

“Police and family are concerned for Jennifer’s well-being,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jennifer Lynn Aleck is urged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

