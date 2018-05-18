Missing Chilliwack man without his meds for two weeks

RCMP and caregivers looking for tips to locate 52-year-old John Edward Connor

RCMP and caregivers looking for tips to locate 52-year-old John Edward Connor of Chilliwack missing since April 27

Police and caregivers are urgently seeking public assistance to locate a missing Chilliwack man who is without his required medication.

The RCMP and caregivers remain concerned about the well-being of 52-year-old John Edward Connor.

Connor was last seen April 27 in Chilliwack in the 45000-block of Luckakuck Way.

He was reported missing to police May 1.

Connor is described as: Caucasian male; height 173 centimetres (5’8″); weight 64 kilograms (141 lbs); with brown hair and blue yees.

He was last seen wearing a ball cap, glasses, brown work boots, black jeans, and red shirt

Connor is believed to have been driving a white 2017 Nissan Micra bearing BC licence plate number EA5 11L and could be travelling outside of the Chilliwack region.

Police continue to search for Mr. Connor and are warning the public not to approach him. If you see Mr. Conner, please call all 911 immediately.

“Mr. Connor has been without his required medication for over two weeks and police and caregivers remain concerned for his well-being,” said Cpl. Mike Rail, spokesperson for the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment of the RCMP. “Chilliwack RCMP and caregivers are reaching out to anyone who may know where Mr. Connor is or, for Mr. Connor, to contact police.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of John Edward Connor is urged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

