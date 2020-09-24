Missing Chilliwack man not seen for eight days

Bruce James Madill last known location was on Paula Crescent on Sept. 16

Chilliwack RCMP say Bruce James Madill was last seen on Sept. 16, 2020 on Paula Crescent in Chilliwack. (RCMP)

Chilliwack RCMP is asking for help from the public to locate Bruce James Madill, 35, who hasn’t been seen for more than a week.

Madill was last seen on Sept. 16 in the 9500-block of Paula Crescent.

Bruce James Madill is described as a Caucasian male; height 173 centimetres (5’8″); weight 56 kilograms (123 lbs); with brown hair and green eyes.

He has a tattoo on right arm that says “Anna and Nathan.”

As investigators search for Madill, they have asked the public to remain watchful for him.

“Police and friends are concerned for Bruce’s well-being,” according to RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail.

Chilliwack RCMP ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bruce James Madill to contact police at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

