Missing Chilliwack man last heard from on May 19

Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Kevin Alexander Tripp, 55, of Chilliwack.

Tripp was last heard from by a friend on May 19.

Kevin Alexander Tripp is described as a Caucasian male; height 183 centimetres (6′); weight: 81 kilograms (179 lbs); with brown hair and brown eyes.

Kevin Tripp also has a prosthetic lower left leg. He was driving a red 1987 Ford Explorer licence plate BT832C.

RCMP investigators believe Tripp may have travelled with his dog “9” from Chilliwack to the Salmon Arm area and are asking the public to remain watchful for him.

“Police and family are concerned for Kevin’s well-being,” said Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kevin Alexander Tripp, is urged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

This is the third report of a missing man in or from the Chilliwack area in the last week.

