Missing child said to be heading south down Highway 97

Prince George RCMP say 13 year old Luke went missing during the evening of March 24

Luke was last seen at 5:30 p.m. on March 24. (Submitted Photo)

Prince George police believe a missing 13 year old boy is heading south.

Luke was last seen March 24, at 5:30 p.m. according to RCMP. He is four feet tall with a slim build with light brown curly hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a green and yellow coat with duct tape on it, a black hoodie, and black pants. The release also notes he may be carrying a ball of twined and have a “P.J. Masks” backpack with extra clothes.

“Luke may not comprehend conversation at his own age level,” the release notes. “At this time, investigators believe he is traveling south on Highway 97S.”

Anyone who has seen Luke is asked to contact local police.

