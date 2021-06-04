Missing Alberta man may be headed to Penticton

A Grand Prairie man who hasn’t been seen since June 2, might be travelling to Penticton.

RCMP in Alberta is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jesse Faulkenham.

The 31-year-old was last in Grand Prairie driving a black Ford Edge with an Alberta license plate, U-44950.

It is believed Faulkenham may have run out of gas as he has not used any of his credit or debit cards.

Faulkenham’s wife Brooke Timewell said her husband was acting out of character before he disappeared and appeared to be in an agitated state.

She said Faulkenham has family in Penticton and it is assumed he was travelling to go see them.

#Missing : Jesse Faulkenham, 31, #GrandePrairie. Possibly travelling to #Penticton. Last seen driving a 2020 black Ford Edge, AB licence plate U44950. pic.twitter.com/PW2zRfaQEC — RCMP Alberta (@RCMPAlberta) June 4, 2021

Faulkenham is described as:

190 pounds

5’8” tall

brown hair

wearing a full suit with a blue tie, crocks sandals and a camo hat that with the words Titan

Anyone who may come across Faulkenham is asked to call 911 as there are concerns for his mental well-being.

