Colin Spires, 50, was last seen in the Burnside-Gorge neighbourhood Sept. 26. (Courtesy VicPD)

MISSING: 50-year-old man last seen in Victoria’s Burnside-Gorge area

Colin Spires last seen Sept. 26

  • Oct. 18, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Victoria police are asking for help locating a man who has been missing for three weeks.

Colin Spires, 50, was last seen in the Burnside-Gorge neighbourhood on Sept. 26, according to a police release. He’s described as a Caucasian man standing 5’6″ and weighing approximately 155 pounds. He has short brown hair.

Police say they are working to locate Spires to ensure he is safe.

Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Victoria man arrested after alleged indecent act near Sooke high school

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria News

Previous story
Motorist gets 3-month driving suspension after Hwy 33 collision totals RV
Next story
Shipment of suds lost to highway blaze near Christina Lake

Just Posted