Missing 22-year-old Chilliwack man not heard from since Nov. 1

Tristan Jarett Soles last seen Nov. 1 in the 9100-block of Charles Street

Tristan Jarett Soles, 22, was last seen on Nov. 1, 2020 in the 9100-block of Charles Street in Chilliwack. (RCMP)

The Chilliwack RCMP is looking for help from the public to find 22-year-old Tristan Jarett Soles.

Soles was last seen on Nov. 1 in the 9100-block of Charles Street in Chilliwack.

He is described as an Indigenous male; height 180 centimetres (5’10”); weight 114 kilograms (251 lbs); with brown hair, and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, sweat pants, and running shoes.

“Police and family are concerned for Tristan’s well-being,” Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail said.

Chilliwack RCMP are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tristan Jarett Soles to contact police at 604-792-4611 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

