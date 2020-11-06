Missing 22-year-old Chilliwack man not heard from since Nov. 1

The Chilliwack RCMP is looking for help from the public to find 22-year-old Tristan Jarett Soles.
Soles was last seen on Nov. 1 in the 9100-block of Charles Street in Chilliwack.
He is described as an Indigenous male; height 180 centimetres (5’10”); weight 114 kilograms (251 lbs); with brown hair, and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, sweat pants, and running shoes.
“Police and family are concerned for Tristan’s well-being,” Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail said.
Chilliwack RCMP are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tristan Jarett Soles to contact police at 604-792-4611 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
