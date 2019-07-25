Missing 18-year-old Chilliwack woman last seen two weeks ago

Keely Reeze Loewen last seen on Wellington Avenue

RCMP is asking for help to find Keely Reeze Loewen who hasn't been seen since July 11.

The Chilliwack RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman, Keely Reeze Loewen, 18, of Chilliwack.

Loewen was last seen on July 11 in the 45000-block of Wellington Avenue.

Keely Reeze Loewen is described as an Indigenous female; height 173 centimetres (5’8″); weight 64 kilograms (141 lbs); with brown hair and brown eyes.

As RCMP investigators continue to search for Ms. Loewen they are asking the public to remain watchful for her.

“Police and caregivers are concerned for Keely’s well-being,” said Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Keely Reeze Loewen is urged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

