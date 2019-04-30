MISSING: 13-year old Zanaeh Edwards-Helgason

VicPD are asking for the public's help in tracking down a missing teen

The Victoria Police Department is asking the public for help in tracking down a missing 13-year old girl.

Zanaeh Edwards-Helgason is a Caucasian teen standing approximately five feet, four inches tall with a slim build. She has shoulder-length brown hair and as last seen wearing a black “Thrasher” hoody, black leggings, white running shoes and possibly a black backpack.

She was last seen on April 29 at 8:40 a.m. in the 900-block of Topaz Avenue.

Edwards-Helgason’s family and the police are concerned for her safety.

If you see her, please call 911.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and Instagram