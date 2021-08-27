Abigail Forest has been found safe after the 12-year-old was the subject of a missing person alert earlier on Friday. (Courtesy VicPD)

Missing 12-year-old found safe

Child was the subject of a missing person alert earlier on Friday

  • Aug. 27, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A missing child has been found safe after the 12-year-old was the subject of a missing person alert earlier on Friday.

READ ALSO: Victoria Police Department outlines what it means to be a ‘high risk’ missing person

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria News

Previous story
Williams Lake RCMP take woman brandishing sword into custody with help of police dog
Next story
B.C. premier, forests minister, tour White Rock Lake fire near Vernon

Just Posted