Missed a week of news? We’ve got you covered

1. Heavy rain caused flooding in the Central Okanagan this week.

As rain poured down Thursday night, public demands for action poured into the City of Kelowna.

“We got a lot of public complaints and such in locations where water goes over sidewalks and we have no storm drainage,” said Mike Murrell, with the City of Kelowna.

“In Black Mountain and Kirschner Mountain there was water in basements … There are a lot of groundwater problems right now all over the valley, in areas where there haven’t been in a lot of problems in years or where it has never popped up before.”

2. For years Kelowna has talked about building up, not out.

That aim is being realized in the downtown core with several high-rise residential towers starting to rise from the earth, approved for construction, or in the planning phase.

3. A young cougar that wandered into downtown Kamloops on Wednesday had to be killed by conservation officers because the cat was too young to be returned to the wild and too old to be housed at a sanctuary such as the BC Wildlife Park.

4. The City of Armstrong has declared a state of local emergency in response to flooding in areas of the community.

5. Landlords in B.C. are generally collecting too much personal information from potential tenants, the province’s acting privacy watchdog says, and in many cases are violating privacy laws.

