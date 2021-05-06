Miss Trail 2021 will be crowned Friday night

After the 2020 pageant was cancelled, seven candidates remained for this year's event

The Trail ambassador candidates are taking their talents to the stage Friday night, with the showcase culminating in the crowning of a new Miss Trail, Miss Trail Princess and Miss Congeniality. Photo: Trail Ambassador Programme

Here’s some welcome news for the Trail community, one that gives a timely nod to town tradition.

Even though there is no Silver City Days for a second straight year, the Trail ambassador candidates are taking their talents to the stage Friday night, with the showcase culminating in the crowning of a new Miss Trail, Miss Trail Princess and Miss Congeniality.

The pageant will be live.

The big difference in 2021, of course, is that the audience can only view it online as the action happens.

The show – airing from The Bailey Theatre in downtown Trail – goes Friday night (May 7) at 7 p.m.

“The virtual pageant will be exactly the same as our normal pageant but our audience will be tuning in from home,” explains coordinator Cassidy Favaro. “The virtual pageant will have all the same components as our normal pageant. Viewers will see an opening dance, speech presentation, talent presentation, frugal fashions dance, evening gown modeling, and the impromptu question,” she said.

“The night will finish off with awards and the crowning of our new ambassador team.”

The Trail ambassador candidates are (clockwise back left) Gracie Bobbitt, Miss Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11; Grace Worosz, Miss Trail Firefighters Local 941; Jasmine Smith, Miss Knights of Pythias; Maria Pumar, Miss Italo Canadese;Trinity Gademans, Miss Colombo Lodge; Madeline Clark, Miss Shoppers Drug Mart; and (middle) Raquel Collins, Miss Kiwanis. Photo: Trail Ambassador Programme

Live stream tickets can be purchased on the Bailey website, thebailey.ca, starting with $5 contributions. Simply visit the website and click on Trail Ambassador 2021 Pageant – live stream, then click through the steps.

Seven Trail Ambassador candidates have hung in there for 18 long months after COVID-19 kiboshed Silver City Days 2020, including the event’s annual Friday night highlight, the ambassador pageant.

In anticipation of the pageant’s return, the young ladies have been patiently staying engaged by sharpening their public speaking and interview skills, learning etiquette and stress management, refining their writing practices, and volunteering in various ways as need has arisen.

“Lauren (Shepherd) and I are incredibly proud that without hesitation they signed on for a second year of candidacy,” said Favaro.

As far as royalty duties post pageant, that is still up in the air given there is no Silver City Days to celebrate all things Trail over five days in May. And it’s not just Trail; towns across the West Kootenay and Okanagan have also been forced to cancel their traditional celebratory events for a second season.

“With the pandemic still going on we’re not 100 per cent sure what the new royalty team will be doing within the community until restrictions are lifted,” Favaro said. “However, we will be attending other virtual pageants throughout the summer.”

With “entry by donation,” the ambassador program is requesting a $10 donation minimum per household as only one “ticket” is required for the whole family to watch the Friday night pageant on screen. Once virtual tickets are purchased, the viewer will receive instructions on how to stream the show. It is recommended that virtual guests test their set up in advance.

Virtual tickets may also be purchased through the Bailey box office weekdays from noon until 4 p.m. The box office number is 250.368.9669.

Read more: Trail cancels Silver City Days 2021

Read more: Miss Trail 2019 crowned

newsroom@trailtimes.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Trail Daily Times